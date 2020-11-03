Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lowered by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 377,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 114.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after buying an additional 15,210 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

