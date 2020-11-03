Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 144.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.1% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 90,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $303.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

