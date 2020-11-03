Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $303.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

