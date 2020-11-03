Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 88,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

