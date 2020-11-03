Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises 1.3% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 895.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 39,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter.

VIS stock opened at $147.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.71. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $160.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

