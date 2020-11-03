VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 458.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 35,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 29,551 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,987,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,162,000 after purchasing an additional 331,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $300,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.