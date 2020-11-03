ValuEngine Upgrades Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.29.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $889.39 million, a PE ratio of 553.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 264,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 93,476 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 87,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,695,000 after buying an additional 77,071 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,931,000. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 763,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,315,000 after acquiring an additional 62,785 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.