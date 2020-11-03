ValuEngine Lowers Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.56.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $128.29. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.37.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,620,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 807,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,886,000 after acquiring an additional 61,772 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

