ValuEngine Lowers PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PHM. Raymond James raised PulteGroup from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PulteGroup from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.27.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 172.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 122.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

