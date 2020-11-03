ValuEngine Lowers Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LOMA. Zacks Investment Research raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.13.

Shares of NYSE LOMA opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $528.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2643 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

