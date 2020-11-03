ValuEngine Lowers Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GGB. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Gerdau from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Gerdau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gerdau from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

NYSE:GGB opened at $3.89 on Friday. Gerdau has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.40. Gerdau had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0198 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 98.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 26.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 68,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the period. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

