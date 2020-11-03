ValuEngine Lowers FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. FVCBankcorp has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $175.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

