ValuEngine Lowers Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

FLMN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.48. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 14.06%. Analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 139,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

