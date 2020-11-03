ValuEngine Lowers Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CTB opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $764.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 17.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 26,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 7.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 30,732 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

