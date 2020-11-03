ValuEngine Lowers China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CCOHY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CCOHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
China State Construction International stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. China State Construction International has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $47.43.
About China State Construction International
