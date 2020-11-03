V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 568,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,733,000 after purchasing an additional 146,175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after buying an additional 35,303 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 252,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.8% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America cut V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on V.F. from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.32.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -529.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average is $63.76. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.