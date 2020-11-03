USD Partners (USDP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter. USD Partners had a positive return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 24.21%.

Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

