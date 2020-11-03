Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.17.

NYSE UHS opened at $113.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.16. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $148.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 150.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,207,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $375,966,000 after buying an additional 2,527,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,667,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $363,423,000 after buying an additional 65,731 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,027,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $281,261,000 after buying an additional 55,937 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,824,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,523,000 after buying an additional 79,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 967,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 189,668 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

