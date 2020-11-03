Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.
Shares of UEIC stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 54.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,453.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 197,244 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.
