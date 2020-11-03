Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 54.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,453.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 197,244 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

