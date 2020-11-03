United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.52. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.