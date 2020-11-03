Unification (FUND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $500,680.29

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One Unification token can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, BitForex and IDEX. Unification has a market capitalization of $500,680.29 and $50,190.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unification has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00077383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00198387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00029513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.01120994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000554 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002692 BTC.

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The official website for Unification is unification.com

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

