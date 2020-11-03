Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.69.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE:UAA opened at $14.46 on Monday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 246,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,561,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 35,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.