Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UAA. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $14.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. Under Armour’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 146,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 66,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 819,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,608,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,887 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 133,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 62,651 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.