UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UBSFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Benchmark lowered UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of UBSFY opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -873.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

