U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.58.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB opened at $39.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.