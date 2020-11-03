U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 198,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $952,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $694,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

