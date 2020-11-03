Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Turning Point Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Turning Point Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.

TPB opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $710.03 million, a PE ratio of 115.78 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.74 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 7.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco.

