Truist Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price upped by Truist from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,745.58.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,624.32 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,516.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,469.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

