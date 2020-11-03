Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $75.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $49.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.96.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.58. Trex has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $81.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.99.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 24.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 36.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 73.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Trex by 2.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 32.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.