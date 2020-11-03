Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trevena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trevena by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Trevena by 800.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Trevena by 74.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trevena during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Trevena by 315.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 77,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 59,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Trevena stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

