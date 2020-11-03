TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Barrington Research

Analysts at Barrington Research began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 115.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Shares of TACT stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.64. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 million, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.