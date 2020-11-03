Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Price Target Cut to $131.50

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $131.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.85.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $130.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $103.89 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.75.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.