thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

TKAMY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.95.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.80. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.