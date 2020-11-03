TheStreet Upgrades O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) to “B”

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $166.80 million, a PE ratio of 633.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. O2Micro International had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, research analysts expect that O2Micro International will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O2Micro International stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,718 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 10.99% of O2Micro International worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

