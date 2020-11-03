TheStreet Upgrades IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) to B

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IRMD has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of IRadimed from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. IRadimed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $22.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.15 million, a PE ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.26.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 14.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IRadimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $201,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,550.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IRadimed by 28.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in IRadimed by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IRadimed by 135.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

