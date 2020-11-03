Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.9% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $480.55 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $490.71. The company has a market capitalization of $190.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $451.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,337 shares of company stock worth $15,440,522 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

