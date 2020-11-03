The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:NCTY opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. The9 has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The9 by 1,653.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 152,114 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in The9 during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in The9 during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

