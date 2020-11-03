The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.77, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.05. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

