The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.77, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.