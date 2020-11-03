The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Timken (NYSE:TKR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Timken in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded The Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Timken from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.14.

Shares of TKR opened at $62.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53. The Timken has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that The Timken will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $953,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,383,068.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $4,390,042.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,718,932.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,141 shares of company stock worth $6,561,102 over the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 24.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 46,839 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

