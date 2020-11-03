The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWGAY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The Swatch Group stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

