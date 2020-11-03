The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC opened at $114.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

