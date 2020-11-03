The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ODP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded The ODP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of ODP opened at $20.18 on Monday. The ODP has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The ODP will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The ODP by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The ODP by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The ODP by 13.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The ODP by 13.0% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The ODP by 15.9% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 57,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

