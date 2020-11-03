The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $129.74.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $856,323.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Howard Hughes by 108.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in The Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 36.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

