The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total value of $4,616,448.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,435.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

EL opened at $223.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 122.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.74 and a 200-day moving average of $199.65. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $237.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.60%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

