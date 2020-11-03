The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

The Estée Lauder Companies has raised its dividend by 42.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $223.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $237.82. The company has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.65.

In related news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total value of $4,616,448.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,435.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,982 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,233.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

