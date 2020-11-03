The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,424 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 429,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 24.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 517,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 101,943 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 714,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 20.3% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 82,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO stock opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $208.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,635,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

