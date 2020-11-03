The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $45.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.50.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,665,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,162,000 after buying an additional 865,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,584,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,243,000 after purchasing an additional 443,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 410,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

