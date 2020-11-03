The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Brink’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.60.

NYSE:BCO opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The Brink’s has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $97.12.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.17 million. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Brink’s will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,030,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,910,000 after purchasing an additional 705,142 shares in the last quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,301,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,241,000 after buying an additional 473,698 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 550,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after buying an additional 311,251 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,374,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,476,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,725,000 after buying an additional 268,087 shares during the period.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

