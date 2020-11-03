The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,407 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in The Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $144.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average of $163.58.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.32.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

